Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

