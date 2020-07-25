Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $267.80. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.