Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Orion Group worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 878,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 166,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

