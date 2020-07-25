Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.