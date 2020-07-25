Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Delta Apparel worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period.

Shares of DLA opened at $12.35 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.66 million for the quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

