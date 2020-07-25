HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HNI worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. HNI Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.15.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

