HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

