Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 254.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Hexcel by 64.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

