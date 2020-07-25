Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 4,741,897 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,941% from the average daily volume of 232,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $246,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 198,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,694 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Hennessy Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

