Helix Energy Solutions Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 929 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 843,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649,474 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

