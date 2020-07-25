Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of HELE opened at $188.66 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $2,541,577. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

