Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

