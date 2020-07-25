Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

