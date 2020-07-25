HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.