Head to Head Survey: Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) vs. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 18.59% 4.43% 0.76% Malvern Bancorp 19.16% 6.87% 0.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 7.06 $3.72 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 1.85 $9.33 million $1.22 10.00

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

