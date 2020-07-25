Head to Head Review: Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) versus TransGlobe Energy (NYSE:TGA)

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denbury Resources and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denbury Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.86, indicating a potential upside of 267.49%. TransGlobe Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 575.11%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Denbury Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources $1.27 billion 0.09 $216.96 million $0.40 0.59 TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.15 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury Resources has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources 26.13% 12.65% 3.72% TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.