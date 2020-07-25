Head to Head Review: Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.02 million 62.02 -$29.68 million ($3.51) -2.02 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $322.36 million 2.86 $48.94 million $0.36 55.50

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aridis Pharmaceuticals. Aridis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 134.13%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A -538.27% -112.25% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 15.90% 4.99% 3.65%

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products. It offers enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for opioid overdose; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; and morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias; neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; medroxyprogesterone acetate injectable suspension for the prevention of pregnancy; and isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block, as well as recombinant human and porcine insulins. Further, the company has a pipeline of 20 product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

