Head-To-Head Contrast: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptimumBank and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.27 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.22 $97.00 million $2.66 7.24

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OptimumBank and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -22.12% -20.58% -1.01% Meta Financial Group 20.68% 11.28% 1.54%

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

