Head-To-Head Contrast: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.08 $1.09 million N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.55 -$21.70 million ($0.25) -8.32

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.73% -5.01% -2.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castor Maritime and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 2 4 0 2.67

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 112.34%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

