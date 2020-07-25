Head-To-Head Contrast: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) versus 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 6.91% 16.97% 11.13% 8X8 -38.63% -57.92% -19.16%

This table compares CarGurus and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 4.82 $42.15 million $0.38 66.26 8X8 $446.24 million 3.75 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -12.49

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarGurus and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 8X8 2 4 9 0 2.47

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $29.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $22.08, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

