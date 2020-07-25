Head to Head Comparison: Repro Med Systems (KRMD) vs. Its Rivals

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) is one of 135 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Repro Med Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

61.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 4.48% 10.02% 7.86% Repro Med Systems Competitors -711.85% -74.58% -21.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million $560,000.00 948.00 Repro Med Systems Competitors $1.41 billion $145.32 million -30.69

Repro Med Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Repro Med Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repro Med Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems Competitors 1236 3999 6589 387 2.50

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.