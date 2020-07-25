Head-To-Head Comparison: ImmuCell (ICCC) and Its Peers

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ImmuCell to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s rivals have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 319 827 1034 95 2.40

ImmuCell presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.06%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 12.82%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -10.98% -5.35% -3.98% ImmuCell Competitors -1,029.99% -21.24% -26.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -30.32 ImmuCell Competitors $408.45 million -$6.75 million 119.68

ImmuCell’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ImmuCell beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

