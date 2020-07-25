Head-To-Head Comparison: Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 256.39% 31.53% Painted Pony Energy -190.05% -4.37% -2.24%

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Painted Pony Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 23.97 $4.13 million N/A N/A Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.25 -$175.48 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Painted Pony Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Painted Pony Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Painted Pony Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14

Painted Pony Energy has a consensus target price of $0.83, indicating a potential upside of 139.81%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats Painted Pony Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

