Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of HE stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

