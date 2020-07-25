Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $27.33 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00021870 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,576.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02947634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.75 or 0.02524385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00494734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00760476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00665237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014601 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,048,117 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

