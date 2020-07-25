Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

