Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

