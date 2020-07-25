Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

