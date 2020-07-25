Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.97. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

