Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Up 7%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 753,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 761,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 742.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 57.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

