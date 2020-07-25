HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Trading Up 6.9% After Strong Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 349,850 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 312,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $518.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.89.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

