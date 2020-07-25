Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stake Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,885 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of Hamilton Lane worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after buying an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,798,000 after purchasing an additional 261,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 869,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.