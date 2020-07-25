Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14, 3,204,215 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,874,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

