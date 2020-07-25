Gulfport Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.59. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 480,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

