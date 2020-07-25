Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas Purchases 690 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $48.44 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 483,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Globus Medical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 896,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

