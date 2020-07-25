Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.