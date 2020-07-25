Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAND. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of LAND opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

