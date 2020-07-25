GetBusy (LON:GETB) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Liberum Capital

GetBusy (LON:GETB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Thursday. GetBusy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.18 ($1.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million and a PE ratio of -35.60.

Get GetBusy alerts:

GetBusy (LON:GETB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.