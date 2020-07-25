Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 82,411 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 29.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

