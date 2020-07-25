General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Motors were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

