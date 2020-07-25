GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,123 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $86,651,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GDS by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,114,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 531,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

