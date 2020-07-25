FY2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 168.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

