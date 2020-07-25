FY2020 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNTY. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $25,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 over the last three months. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

