FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CS opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $436.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.