FY2020 EPS Estimates for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Lifted by Analyst

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

