FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

