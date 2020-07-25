Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. Wedbush initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

FUSN stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

