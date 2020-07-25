FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) versus FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Critical Survey

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FSB Bancorp and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FSB Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp -3.42% -1.62% -0.16% FFBW 12.67% 2.54% 0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSB Bancorp and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp $14.98 million 1.73 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A FFBW $12.28 million 5.36 $1.56 million N/A N/A

FFBW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FFBW beats FSB Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

