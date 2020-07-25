Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €94.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €94.80 ($106.52) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($99.16) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.60 ($92.81).

ETR FME opened at €76.42 ($85.87) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.46 and a 200 day moving average of €70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

