Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NYSE FNV opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

